Dix sells Daily Jeffersonian, other Newspapers

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The ownership of a local newspaper will be changing hands.

According to Dix Communications, Gatehouse Media, which operates over 120 daily newspapers nationwide, has agreed to purchase the newspaper division of Dix, which includes the Sunday and Daily Jeffersonian.

Gatehouse operates in over 500 markets, 36 states and their publications have a weekly readership of over 20 million. Officials with Dix Communications announced the transaction on Tuesday. Included in the transaction are five daily newspapers in Wooster, Kent-Ravenna, Alliance, Ashland, and Cambridge, plus weekly publications in Northeast, Central, and Southeast Ohio, and other weekly and monthly publications.