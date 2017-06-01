COLUMBUS, Ohio — Attorney General Mike DeWine is suing five drug manufacturers that he says put “profits above the health and well-being of Ohio consumers” by flooding the state with addictive painkillers.

DeWine told The Columbus Dispatch on Wednesday that the drug manufacturers spent tens of millions of dollars aggressively marketing their addictive products to doctors and then would “deny and trivialize” the impact of addictive opioids on patients.

DeWine is seeking a court injunction to stop the manufacturers: Purdue Pharma of Connecticut, Endo Health Solutions of Pennsylvania, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries of Israel, Johnson & Johnson of New Jersey and Allegran of Ireland. The manufacturers at the center of the lawsuit produce medications such as Oxycontin, Dilaudid, Percocet and a number of other opioid-based painkillers.

Ohio’s top law enforcement official also accused them of Medicaid fraud and violating the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act., and is seeking damages on behalf of the state and repayment to consumers. For example, infants born to addicted mothers caused $105 million in hospital costs in 2014.

The lawsuit was filed in Ross County, one of the hardest-hit areas of the skyrocketing drug epidemic.

A number of other states, cities and even the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma have sued drug companies for selling and distributing amounts of addictive drugs they argue far exceed the medical needs of patients. Other lawsuits argue the drug companies, by flooding communities with powerful painkillers, triggered future addiction to heroin, fentanyl, and other opioids, caused widespread health issues, and taxed community resources because of drug treatment, crime and foster care.