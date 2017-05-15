COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has joined a federal settlement of a Medicaid fraud case that will recoup nearly $450,000 for Ohio’s Medicaid coffers.

Attorney General Mike DeWine on Friday reported that Ohio joined a number of other states in the $54 million settlement with CareCore National. The agreement settles allegations that CareCore instituted a scheme to automatically approve hundreds of radiology service requests, paid for by Medicare and Medicaid, even though no medical personnel had evaluated or approved the procedures.

DeWine says, of the $54 million CareCore has agreed to repay the federal government, $18 million will go to the state Medicaid programs in Ohio, Florida, Georgia and New York.

The settlement includes approximately $447,000 in restitution and other recoveries for Ohio’s Medicaid program.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Investigative Unit was among state agencies who took part in the investigation.