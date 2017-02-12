DENNISON, Ohio — The State Fire Marshals Office has determined the cause of a Tuscarawas County explosion that injured two men earlier this month.

Fire officials have concluded that “unidentifiable, ignitable vapors” were present in the Eastern Resources Services vehicle repair shop in Dennison on Feb. 2, leading to the explosion that flattened and charred the structure.

As previously reported, fire crews from Uhrichsville and six other area fire companies were able to battle back the flames after dealing with a gas leak at the station.

Two employees were inside of the semi-truck repair shop at the time of the explosion. A third employee was able to remove one man from the building, while first responders rescued the other man. Both received medical attention at separate hospitals and are expected to fully recover.

Firefighters say the structure was almost entirely destroyed by the blast, which left the building as little more than a pile of debris.