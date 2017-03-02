COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The man who leads Democrats in the Ohio Senate has announced a run for governor.

Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni of Boardman is the first of his party’s potentially crowded field to make a 2018 gubernatorial bid official. His announcement on Wednesday came after a fellow Youngstown-area Democrat, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, decided not to run for governor.

Schiavoni says Republicans have done too little to attract high-paying jobs, bolster public education and address Ohio’s heroin epidemic.

The 37-year-old Schiavoni says his bid shouldn’t be a surprise. He’s been traveling the state building name recognition and support.

He’s a workers’ compensation lawyer who’s represented the 33rd Senate District since 2008, first by appointment, then by election.

Schiavoni has led Senate Democrats since 2013. They hold 9 of 33 Senate seats.