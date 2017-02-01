COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The state says law enforcement agencies representing about three of every 10 Ohio officers have been fully certified on new statewide standards governing the use of deadly force and other policies ahead of a March deadline.

The Department of Public Safety says compliance closer to seven in 10 is expected by next month based on the number of agencies who applied for certification.

An advisory board commissioned by Gov. John Kasich created the standards after a series of fatal police shootings in Ohio and nationally.

Agencies that don’t meet the standards as minimum policies will be listed as noncompliant on a list to be published in March.

Wednesday was the date by which agencies could be guaranteed a place on that list assuming their applications had no major problems.