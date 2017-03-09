CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Two Cumberland residents have been convicted, following an investigation by state wildlife officials into the sale of large quantities of ginseng.

Court records show that 59-year-old Michael Price and 56-year-old Patricia Shipley were sentenced separately by Guernsey County Common Pleas Court Judge Daniel Padden for their role in the case. Price was convicted of grand theft (F4), sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to repay more than $14,000 to the Guernsey County Department of Jobs and Family Services. Shipley was convicted of theft (F5) and ordered to serve five years probation and pay restitution of more than $3,500.

According to the ODNR Division of Wildlife, Wildlife Officer Roby Williams initiated an investigation in Feb. 2015 after learning that Price was harvesting and selling large amounts of ginseng without reporting income. Williams reportedly found that Price was receiving government assistance and was not employed, but was netting between $80,000 to $145,000 each year since 2004 from selling ginseng.

Because Price was following state laws on reporting the sale of ginseng, records were readily available to be turned over to the Guernsey County Department of Jobs and Family Services for their investigation.

Records show Patricia Shipley shares a residence with Price and also failed to disclose income to the Jobs and Family Services.

The ODNR notes that it also received assistance from the Guernsey County Prosecutor’s Office in defending Ohio’s ginseng resources and the public assistance programs of Ohio.

To report wildlife violations, call the Turn In a Poacher (TIP) line at 800.POACHER (800.762.2437) or submit information at wildohio.gov.