CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — One of two men suspected of attempting to steal television sets from a local motel on Friday morning has been charged.

Twenty-seven-year-old Robert K. Standish III of Cumberland was charged in Cambridge Municipal Court on Monday with a felony-three count of burglary. Charges are pending against a second suspect, a 26-year-old Cambridge man, who remains at large.

According to reports from the Cambridge Police, officers were dispatched just before 11 a.m. to a motel on Southgate Parkway, where the manager had reported an attempt to steal items from a number of different rooms. Upon arrival, the manager told them he had watched the suspects on camera, carrying what appeared to television sets wrapped in a blanket. The camera reportedly caught the suspects carrying the items to the upstairs portion of the hotel.

After observing their movements, the manager confronted the pair, one of whom was identified as Standish. At that point, both suspects, along with a female, fled the premises in a gray Pontiac.

While searching the room where the suspects had been staying, officers found two television sets, wrapped in a blanket, stowed under a mattress. Another set was found in the entertainment center. One set had a broken screen and another, a broken base. The motel manager alleged that one set had been taken from Room 151 and another set from Room 245.

A wallet containing a Social Security card, as well as an alarm clock, a set of speakers, an XBox 360 and a laptop computer were reportedly recovered from the suspects’ room. Officers also found a second wallet in the parking lot. All of the items were collected as evidence.

Standish was located and taken into custody without incident by Cambridge Police this weekend. Both Standish and his accomplice are suspects in a number of local thefts.