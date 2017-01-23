QUAKER CITY, Ohio — A Georgia man was killed on Saturday when his semi tractor-trailer careened off Interstate 70 near the Guernsey/Belmont County line.

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol reports that 45-year-old Harold Lee Stapp was traveling westbound on I-70, near the Quaker City exit (Exit 193), at around 5:40 p.m. when his truck exited the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and then crashed into a concrete bridge support. Stapp was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Stapp’s truck was carrying more than 21,000 pounds of mail, much of which was strewn across the highway by the impact. Traffic was diverted off of I-70 at the Quaker City exit for several hours, as debris was cleared from the highway.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, the Quaker City Volunteer Fire Department, the Old Washington Volunteer Fire Department, United Ambulance and the Guernsey County Coroner.

The State Patrol has not yet determined if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, as an investigation continues.