COSHOCTON, Ohio — Coshocton City School buildings were briefly placed on lockdown on Thursday morning, after a student allegedly made threatening statements about the schools on social media.

Superintendent Dave Hire told The Coshocton Tribune that another student reported the threats to administrators around 8 a.m. on Thursday. Hire said high school classes were in session, at the time, and parents dropping their children off at the elementary school were told to take them home.

Officials say all schools were placed on lockdown while authorities searched for the student who reportedly made the threats via Snapchat. According to posts on social media, the student warned others not to attend school and posted material related to past school shootings.

The student in question, who attends the high school, did not attend on Wednesday and was located off school grounds. The student was taken into custody and the lockdown was lifted around 9:30 a.m.

Authorities say charges against the student are pending.