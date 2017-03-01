COSHOCTON, Ohio — A trial is underway this week for a Coshocton man charged with the violent, 2015 death of an infant he was babysitting.

Testimony began on Tuesday in the trial of 24-year-old Nathan D’Ostroph, who was previously charged with a single count of murder, an unclassified felony. D’Ostroph was arrested nearly 18 months ago in connection with the death of 7-month-old Raylei Tanner.

The Coshocton Tribune reports that Prosecutor Jason Given on Tuesday stated that D’Ostroph slapped the child in the face on Sept. 8, 2015, causing serious physical harm that eventually resulted in the girl’s death. Raylei’s parents rushed their infant daughter to a nearby hospital after picking her up that day. She was transferred to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she died three days later.

D’Ostroph’s defense attorney argued in opening statements that the child was murdered by one of the three other people who had contact with the infant girl that day.

D’Ostroph remains in custody on a $1 million bond. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 15 years imprisonment.