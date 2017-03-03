COSHOCTON, Ohio — The Coshocton man accused of killing a 7-month-old girl in his care was convicted and sentenced on Thursday to at least 15 years behind bars.

The Coshocton Tribune reports that the jury considering the case of 24-year-old Nathan D’Ostroph deliberated for only 90 minutes before returning a guilty verdict on a single count of murder. D’Ostroph was arrested nearly 18 months ago in connection with the death of 7-month-old Raylei Tanner.

After emotional comments from the bench, Judge Robert Batchelor sentenced D’Ostroph to the maximum allowable sentence under Ohio law: 15 years-to-life in prison. D’Ostroph was, however, given credit for 534 days already served in the Coshocton County Jail.

Prosecutor Jason Given on Tuesday stated that D’Ostroph slapped the child in the face on Sept. 8, 2015, causing serious physical harm that eventually resulted in the girl’s death. Raylei’s parents rushed their infant daughter to a nearby hospital after picking her up that day. She was transferred to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she died three days later.

D’Ostroph’s attorney said on Thursday that he intends to appeal the decision.