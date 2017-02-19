MARIETTA,Ohio—A Washington County man, convicted of killing a Washington Co. Sheriff Deputy in 1981, has reportedly died while in prison.

According to reports from WTAP TV, Mitchell Ruble died in his sleep Friday night at a prison in Boise Idaho.

Ruble was serving a life sentence for the aggravated murder of Lt. Ray “Joe” Clark in 1981.

Ruble was the subject of two Washington County trials, the first in October of 2015, which resulted in a hung jury. The second trial took place in March of last year, when the jury found Ruble guilty of aggravated murder, in addition to a weapons charge.

At the time of his conviction last year, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine called the Clark murder one of the oldest cold cases of its kind involving a law enforcement officer that was successfully prosecuted.