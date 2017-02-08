CALDWELL, Ohio — The Noble County Commissioners recently approved a memorandum of understanding regarding the employees of the Noble County Sheriff’s Office.

Following a meeting with Sheriff Robert Pickenpaugh, the Commissioners approved the memorandum he presented. It states “all full-time employees, regardless of hours worked, shall maintain full-time designation and benefits. Part-time employees are exempted. This memorandum becomes effective April 1, 2017.

In other business, the Commissioners gave Antero Resources Corporation permission to move and operate the necessary equipment for construction, drilling, fracking, and maintenance of Palestine Ridge Road in Beaver Township for the Troyer pad and the Dale Yoder pad. Antero agrees to pay a $350,000 county-wide performance bond.

Nancy Snook, Noble County 4-H Extension agent, and Jim Mizik of The Noble County Soil and Water District, met with the Commissioners to discuss a multi-agency building conference room use policy.

Robert Johnson and the staff of Combined Insurance met with the Commissioners to discuss a supplemental insurance plan for county employees.