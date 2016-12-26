ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — A man wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies in Columbus was arrested in Belmont County on Friday evening.

WTOV-TV reports that the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force took Ronnie Horn into custody at a St. Clairsville shopping center after the U.S. Marshals received a tip that he had been seen on the local news.

Thirty-seven-year-old Horn was transported to the Belmont County Jail without incident. He is awaiting extradition to Columbus to face charges of aggravated robbery.