COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Police say a Columbus woman who said her child was sleeping in her car when it was stolen made up the story so officers would quickly find the vehicle.

Columbus police say the car was located Monday morning and the child, 4-year-old Janylia Fails, was found unharmed. But police had indicated she wasn’t found with the vehicle.

Police said later Monday that the car was stolen, but the child was never in it.

The mother’s call reporting her daughter was in the stolen car had resulted in an Amber Alert, which was broadcast throughout central Ohio. Police said that after the alert was issued, a 911 caller reported the girl was safe at a Columbus home with her aunt, who was babysitting.

Authorities say the girl’s mother, 22-year-old Jessica Pickett, has been charged with making a false statement. The suspect accused of stealing the vehicle, 22-year-old Bradley Stroud, has been charged with grand theft auto.