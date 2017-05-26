COLUMBUS, Ohio — Click it or Ticket – Seat belt usage will be the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s primary focus during Memorial Day weekend and through the end of May.

And for good reason: buckling up is the easiest way to increase safety while driving. Memorial Day leads to an increase in traffic, compared to other weekends, making cautious driving vital for a safe holiday.

During the Memorial Day holiday weekend, from May 26 through May 29, troopers will be out on Ohio roads in full force to encourage drivers to wear their safety belts, watch their speed, designate sober drivers and follow traffic laws.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, almost 50 percent of occupants of fatal crashes nationwide in 2016 were not restrained.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report any type of impaired drivers or drug activity to the State Patrol.