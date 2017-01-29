CLEVELAND (AP) – Hundreds of police officers joined city officials and family members on Saturday, at a funeral mass for a Cleveland police officer killed in the line of duty.

Authorities say Patrolman David Fahey was setting down flares Tuesday to close the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 in cleveland, after an earlier fatal accident when he was struck by a passing motorist.

A $500,000 bond has been set for the driver who’s charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failing to stop after a fatal accident in Fahey’s death.

About 2,000 people attended Saturday’s mass at Our Lady of Angels Church in Cleveland.

Gov. John Kasich ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in Cuyahoga County and at the Ohio Statehouse on Saturday in honor of Fahey.