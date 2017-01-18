CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Felony charges have been filed against a Cleveland man after he was reportedly caught attempting to smuggle narcotics into the Guernsey County Jail.

Corrections officers allegedly found the drugs in the body cavity of 29-year-old Tyrone Dowdell, while preparing the suspect for intake into the county jail on Friday. Dowdell was charged in Cambridge Municipal Court on Tuesday with a felony-three count of illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility.

The suspect was arrested late Friday night after fleeing from troopers of the Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol. Dowdell was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over outside of Cambridge, when he reportedly fled the scene and eluded troopers. The State Patrol alerted other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the suspect. Cambridge Police officers located Dowdell a short time later on Steubenville Avenue and took him into custody.

Dowdell remains behind bars in the county jail in lieu of $15,000 bond. He was also found to be wanted on a bench warrant for domestic violence.