CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Cambridge City Council met in special session on Wednesday night to vote on some issues that were not acted on this Monday, due to a lack of quorum.

Many of the issues approved last night were related to the City’s efforts to purchase a pair of properties in the downtown. Councilman Tim Evancho explains:

Council approved requests for the administration to negotiate and enter into contract for the purchase of the former Huntington Bank building, to negotiate and enter into contract for the purchase of the Dr. David Ellis building on Southgate Parkway, to authorize bids for the renovation of the Huntington building for use by the Police Department, and to accept bids and enter into contract with DS2 Architects for design work on the Huntington building.

Preliminary bids released last week include $300,000 plus furniture for the Huntington building and $140,000 for the Ellis building, although negotiations for both properties are on-going.

Council also approved a request to place Benson Road, a short road near Arby’s and Aldi’s under city care.

An ordinance authorizing the Administration to advertise for bids and enter into contract for improvements on North Fifth Street was okayed.

A request to name an alley from Taylor to Wall Avenue as Art’s Alley, after former Councilman Art Clemenson, was approved, as well as a request to give both members of the AFSCME and IAFF unions a raise of 50 cents an hour retroactive to January 2017 and another 50 cents an hour in January 2018.