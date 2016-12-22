Four officers recognized for dedication to department, village residents

BYESVILLE, Ohio — Byesville’s police chief honored the department’s officers at Wednesday night’s Byesville Village Council meeting.

At the last council meeting of the year, Police Chief Jason May took the time to honor four village police officers for their exceptional service over the course of 2016.

The Life-Saver Award was presented to Officer Daulton Dolan, who recently saved a man’s life at a Byesville business by performing CPR on the victim.

Officers Seth Harper and David Hull were presented with the Drug Buster Award for their countless hours spent patrolling Byesville’s streets and removing drugs and drug dealers from the community.

Officer Jason Williams was honored not only for his service to the village, but for his service to the nation. Officer Williams has completed three tours of duty as a member of the U.S. Air Force, and will be deploying on his fourth this summer.

Chief May told AVC News that he’s proud of these officers’ dedication not only to the police department, but to the residents of Byesville. May said, “I feel the residents are fortunate to have officers like these men serving and protecting their community.”