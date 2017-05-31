COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s largest charter school wants a judge to block the state Board of Education from voting on a recommendation that would order the school to pay back $60 million for enrollment that can’t be justified.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT, recently filed the motion asking the court to block the June 12 vote, while the charter school appeals.

A hearing officer has suggested the school pay back $60 million of state funding after a review found students weren’t meeting the minimum amount of attendance hours. The board can accept, reject or modify the recommendations.

ECOT says the state’s action amounts to an illegal, retroactive rule change.

A trial court ruled in favor of the state education department, but the charter school is appealing.