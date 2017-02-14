CALDWELL, Ohio — Some changes are expected at the Noble County Farmers’ Market this year.

Laura Fuller, Noble County Extension Economic Development Director, met with the Caldwell Village Council on Monday night to discuss the proposed changes. Fuller informed Council that the Farmers’ Market will be moved to the Noble County Courthouse lawn and will be held from May 1 to October 1:

She asked Council to approve the blocking off of three parking spaces on the east side of the Courthouse. Council approved this request.

Mayor Jon Bates announced the village will be able to blacktop some streets this summer after receiving funds from State Issue 31. Bates also reported that fire hydrants will be flushed and painted this summer.

Bates introduced Shirley Rinehart, Mayor of Cumberland, and Gary Stevens, Cumberland Village Administrator. Rinehart and Stevens asked Council to consider RD Energy as the village’s electricity provider. They reported Cumberland has realized a significant reduction in their electric bills.

Council approved a resolution of support for the Noble County Historical Society in their application for a Clean Ohio grant for new sidewalks at the Ball-Caldwell House.

Council also approved the second reading of their 2017 appropriations. Also approved was a dental and eye supplement for the village employees. The employees will pay a portion of the cost of this insurance.