CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A new bank will be moving into downtown Cambridge this spring.

Zanesville-based Century National Bank is preparing to open its newest office at 758 Wheeling Avenue. Bank officials say the office will offer a full range of personal and business lending services, as well as information about the bank’s deposit accounts and investment services. The office will also feature an ATM.

Century National CEO Patrick Nash stated in a press release this week, “Our clients in Cambridge and neighboring communities have asked us for an office in this area, and we are very excited the right opportunity has come.”

Nash says the office is expected to open in March. The Cambridge office will be the bank’s 17th office in seven Southeastern Ohio counties.