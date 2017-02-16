CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Cambridge-area barbershop received structural damage on Thursday morning when a vehicle careened off of U.S. Route 40 and into the building.

According to reports from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Judy’s Barbershop at around 8:30 a.m. to a report that a car had crashed into the front corner of the building. The driver was reportedly driving eastbound on U.S. Route 40 when they lost control of the car, exited the right side of the roadway and struck the building.

At last report, it was unclear if the occupant or occupants of the vehicle were injured in the crash, but Guernsey County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by United Ambulance.

Additional details surrounding the circumstances of the collision have not yet been released, as an investigation continues.