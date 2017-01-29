COLUMBUS,Ohio–It’s being called the “can you hear me now” scam, and victims could be pulled into the scam simply by answering their phone.

According to numerous media reports, the latest telephone scam starts with a phone call, in which the call claims to represent a business or agency.

The caller then says they have a bad connection, and asks the intended victim if they can hear clearly.

Reports indicate that the victim’s “yes” answer is recorded, and used as an agreement to pay for products or services the consumer doesn’t even know about.

The Better Business Bureau says if you receive such a call, don’t say anything, and hang up. You should then contact any local law enforcement agency, and give them the number of the call if you have it.

You should also watch you bank accounts closely in case scammers were able to access you account.

Also, if a caller asks you to press a button on your phone to be placed on the Do Not Call Registry, hang up. Saying anything or pressing a button on your phone alerts scammers that you have an active phone number.

Federal law permits recording telephone calls and in-person conversations with the consent of at least one of the parties. . This is called a “one-party consent” law, and is law in Ohio.

However, many states have in place a “two party consent” law, meaning both parties must be aware, and agree to their phone conversation being recorded.