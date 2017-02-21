CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Drug charges have been filed against a Cambridge woman following a traffic stop by an alert deputy over the weekend.

According to reports from Guernsey County Sheriff’s detectives, Deputy Craig Matthews was on routine patrol on Saturday night when he observed a vehicle with expired plates. The deputy called in and found the plates were not on the intended vehicle. Reports show Matthews initiated a traffic stop and noted both the female driver and her female passenger appeared nervous.

Back-up was called in and deputies executed a search of the vehicle with the driver’s consent. Officers reportedly recovered two syringes, two spoons with white residue on them and a white crystalline substance, allegedly found under a cup on the passenger’s side of the vehicle.

The passenger, 34-year-old Melissa Bowman of Cambridge, denied knowledge of the substance or the paraphernalia. She was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 34-year-old driver, a resident of Caldwell, informed deputies upon arrival at the Guernsey County Jail that she had a meth pipe and a bag of suspected methamphetamine hidden in a body cavity. She said she had placed the items there at the request of her passenger.

Both women remain in custody, as further felony charges against the pair are pending.