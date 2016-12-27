CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Cambridge woman, wanted on a capias, has been taken into custody and may now face further felony drug charges.

29-year-old Ashley Moore was wanted on a capias out of Guernsey County Common Pleas Court for failure to appear. The Cambridge Police got a tip the suspect could be located at a home on Carlisle Avenue. Officers went to the home and found Moore inside. A search of the suspect’s purse reportedly tuned up a number of syringes, pills, a bent spoon with some white reside on it and baggies of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine. The recovered drugs were sent to Ohio BCI for testing. Moore was served with a copy of her warrant and remains behind bars. Further charges against the suspect are pending.