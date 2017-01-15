CAMBRIDGE,Ohio–The first incident took place in the 500 block of Steubenville Ave. shortly after midnight. According to Cambridge PD reports, a male subject was stopped for an expired license. Aware that a K-9 officer on scene, the suspect admitted to having marijuana “roaches” in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana cigarettes along with an open bottle of alcohol, a large bag of marijuana along with some packaged for sale, $79 in cash, and a large machete hidden between the seat and center console. A search of the 42 year old suspect uncovered a mint tin containing a white rock like substance and a razor blade.

The suspect was arrested and is facing felony charges.

Just before 4 am Saturday police made another traffic stop for suspicious activity in the area of Coshocton and Dewey Avenues. According to police reports, the vehicle contained five subjects at the time of the stop.

The 31 year old right rear passenger was observed by officers to be in possession of a syringe. A search of the left rear passenger, 25 years old, uncovered a baggie containing a crystal like substance, believed to be methamphetamine, and a plastic straw with a powdery substance in it, the subject suggested to officers that it could be used for inhaling pills.

During a search of the vehicle, two additional syringes and a container with drug paraphernalia were uncovered.

All five suspects were arrested, one on an arrest warrant out of Muskingum County. Upon further investigation, one suspect was released. The remaining four are in jail facing various drug related charges.