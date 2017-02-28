CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Cambridge woman was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with a suspected heroin trafficking operation in and around the city.

According to a press release from the Cambridge Police Department, a SWAT team descended on a residence in the 900 block of Brown Avenue at around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Reports say the target of the raid, 23-year-old Kerri Dingus, attempted to swallow a bag of suspected heroin as officers and investigators entered the apartment. Dingus was taken into custody and transported to Southeastern Med in Cambridge to be medically cleared, and was later incarcerated at the Guernsey County Jail.

Officers reportedly recovered heroin, digital scales, and cash from the residence.

Dingus was indicted last week on charges of trafficking in heroin within 1000 feet of a school, possession of heroin and possession of criminal tools. Detectives say she will also be charged with tampering with evidence, another count of possession of criminal tools and another count of possession of heroin for violations that occurred during her arrest.

Investigators say 32-year-old Allen “Fradey” Henderson, who previously shared the residence with Dingus, was arrested earlier this month on charges related to trafficking in heroin. Detectives say they believe Henderson was continuing his heroin operation from behind bars by using Dingus to transport heroin from Columbus and Akron to Cambridge.

Henderson and Dingus may also face more serious charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, due their alleged involvement with dealers from Columbus and Akron.