CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Cambridge man has been sentenced for a pair of unrelated theft incidents at the Cambridge Wal-Mart in 2016.

31-year-old Dustin Hall was sentenced to four and a half years in prison after entering guilty pleas to felony charges of robbery and burglary in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court this week.

Hall was arrested in January of 2016 following a scuffle with Wal-Mart security, who had confronted him for shoplifting. That incident led to the initial robbery charge. While on parole for the first incident, he was caught trying to steal items from the Cambridge Wal-Mart in November of 2016, which led to the burglary charge.

Hall was given 18 months on the robbery charge and three years on the burglary charge to be served consecutively. He was also sentenced to six months on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs to be served concurrently with the robbery charge.