Peoples takes the gavel, Grubbs to serve as VP; Board says farewell to Treasurer

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Meeting for the first time in 2017, it was a changing-of-the-guard for the Cambridge City Schools Board of Education.

Tuesday night’s meeting marked the final Cambridge School Board meeting for CFO/Treasurer Charles Radcliff. Radcliff was hired to the Cambridge City Schools in April 2009 and announced his retirement last summer. Dave Caldwell will take over the financial reins with Radcliff’s departure.

Dave Peoples, speaking for the Board, thanked Radcliff for his hard work during his tenure, and thanked him for his years of service to the district.

As is the tradition at the first meeting of the year, the Board elected their president and vice-president. For 2017, the gavel was passed to Dave Peoples, who will serve as board president. Amy Grubbs was elected to serve as vice-president.

Also during the meeting, Superintendent Dan Coffman presented each board member a certificate of appreciation. The Ohio School Boards Association has set aside the month of January as School Board Appreciation Month, as a time to publicly thank board members for their efforts throughout the year.

Also during Tuesday night’s meeting, several personnel items were approved, including volunteers, leave of absence and others.

Two out of town trips for the CHS Dance Team were approved by the Board: the first to Pittsburgh on January 15, and to Disney World, UDA Nationals on February 2-7.

The Board will continue to meet on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The board typically meets in Room D-105 of Cambridge High School; however, the February 21 meeting will take place at the old Oakland Elementary School building. The public is welcomed to attend.