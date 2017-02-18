CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge Police are seeking a man from Lore City suspected of altering a stolen four wheeler, and then selling it to unsuspecting buyers locally.

Police detectives say that 36-year-old Jesse Scarberry was charged with felony counts of receiving stolen property and offenses with purpose to conceal or to destroy identity in Cambridge Municipal Court on Friday.

Police reports state that two individuals had traded a Jeep to Scarberry for a black Kawasaki 450R four wheeler. The pair had then placed the four-wheeler on the internet to sell it and were called by another man who said the four wheeler had tires and other stolen parts on it that had been taken from his property. The three men then called police, who found that the VIN numbers had been obliterated from the bike.

Scarberry was brought in and returned the Jeep. He was arrested, but claimed he didn’t know the four-wheeler was stolen. Scarberry was later released as the investigation into the alleged incident continued. The victim who claimed there were stolen parts on the bike that belonged to him, came in and identified the parts as his. He also had a receipt for the parts. Agents with the National Insurance Crime Bureau were called in, recovered the VIN number off the bike and identified the four-wheeler as stolen from a residence in Quaker City. The bike’s owners were contacted and identified the four-wheeler as theirs from police photos and confirmed it by supplying the correct VIN number from the title.

Police say evidence pointed to Scarberry, and he was charged, however he remains at large. Anyone knowing Scarberry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 740-439-4431.