CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a man wanted on a capias out of Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

Detectives are seeking 43-year-old David L. Jeffery of Cambridge, who failed to appear for sentencing after being convicted of theft. Jeffery stole the contents of a woman’s purse in June 2016 and was sentenced to time in the county jail for the crime.

Jeffery is described as a white male, five-feet, five-inches tall, around 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

A picture of Jeffery is available on our website, www.YourRadioPlace.com.

Anyone with knowledge of Jeffery’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cambridge Police at 740.439.4431 or the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office at 740.439.4455.