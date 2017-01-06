CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The City of Cambridge has sworn-in a new police officer.

Thirty-five-year-old Bridget Lacy-Vickers took the oath of office from Mayor Tom Orr on Thursday at Cambridge City Hall. Vickers is the first full-time, female officer on the force in 16 years. She had been working as a corrections officer in the Guernsey County Jail and was commissioned as special deputy with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office. She completed her OPOTA training at Zane State College in August of 2016. She is a resident of Stockport, Ohio and is married with six children.

Chief Mark DeLancey was pleased to add a female officer to the force and says Vickers will be on duty on Monday, January 8th.