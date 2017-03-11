CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge Police Department netted tens of thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine and heroin in a pair of raids in the city early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, Cambridge Police detectives began observing a Woodlawn Avenue residence around three months ago after receiving a number of complaints about heavy foot traffic going in and out of the residences. Investigators also learned from a local school resource officer that someone at the suspected supply house was giving meth to students in an attempt to get them addicted. One student was reportedly hospitalized after repeated use at the residence.

After several weeks of surveillance, the police department’s SWAT team made forcible entry into the Woodlawn Avenue house early Saturday morning. Officers reportedly recovered a pound of methamphetamine with a street value of $60,000, as well as other drug paraphernalia and a cache of items reported stolen from around the area. Three suspects – a 29-year-old Massillon man, a 53-year-old Cambridge man and a 59-year-old Cambridge woman – were taken into custody, at the scene.

At the same time, detectives executed a related search warrant at a Coshocton Avenue home previously raided for the alleged sale of heroin. Surveillance by police detectives and several stops by uniformed police officers had indicated that different individuals from the same residence were now selling meth. Detectives reportedly recovered evidence of drug trafficking and logged several items also believed to be stolen from houses in the area.

The Cambridge Police Department has worked in conjunction with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office the Ohio Highway Patrol to obtain and execute the warrants. The coordinated effort in and around Cambridge is part of a larger operation targeting major suppliers from larger cities who are supplying meth throughout the city and county.