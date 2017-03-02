CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Cambridge authorities are on-the-lookout for a suspect believed to be involved in an armed robbery on the city’s west side on Wednesday.

According to reports from the Cambridge Police Department, the suspect – believed to be 34-year-old Mark Cutlip Jr. – entered an apartment on Wednesday and struck the victim in the head repeatedly with a handgun. Cutlip reportedly fled the scene with cash in hand and drove away from the scene.

The victim was transported to Southeastern Med in Cambridge for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Meanwhile, detectives interviewed several witnesses and recovered DNA evidence at the scene of the assault.

The suspect was reportedly seen returning to his Cambridge residence a short time later. Because of Cutlip’s history of violence, the Cambridge PD SWAT team was called in and surrounded the house as officers ordered the suspect out of the home. Officers searched that house and another where Cutlip was also believed to frequent, but did not locate him.

At last report, Cutlip remained at-large. He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing around 180 pounds, with a shaved head and blue eyes. He also has a number of tattoos on his face and neck.

Cutlip should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Cambridge Police Department at 740.439.4431.