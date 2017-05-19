CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Law enforcement officials in Guernsey County have a new tool to teach novice drivers the dangers of distracted and impaired driving.

The Cambridge Police Department and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office will be using a driving simulator called “Virtual Driver” in classrooms in the Cambridge, Rolling Hills and East Guernsey school districts next year. The simulator is designed to educate high school students about the pitfalls of distracted driving and the dangers of driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

According to Cambridge Chief of Police Mark DeLancey, donations of nearly $8,700 from the Guernsey County Port Authority and more than $2,500 from Guernsey County CHOICES were used to purchase the driving simulator.

Cambridge Police officers and Guernsey County Sheriff’s deputies will design and implement the training seminars for new drivers across the county. “Virtual Driver” will be put into use in the 2017-18 school year.