CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The City of Cambridge said goodbye on Wednesday to a long-serving police officer.

Patrolman Dave Long, who served the city for a quarter-century, celebrated his retirement from full-time law enforcement on Wednesday. Long reflected on his service in blue:

Long is a 1985 graduate of Meadowbrook High School and earned degrees from Muskingum Area Technical College and Slippery Rock University. He completed his OPOTA training at MATC, as well, and in 1992, began his career with the Cambridge Police Department.

Long told AVC News that the biggest changes he witnessed during his career were in law enforcement technology. When asked what he would miss he said “just being with the guys everyday.”

He spent his last year of duty as the School Resource Officer for the Cambridge City Schools. Chief Mark DeLancey said his department will miss Long, who was a dedicated and respected police officer.

Long, who lives in Cambridge with his wife and daughter, says he plans to be active with the Cambridge Police Auxiliary.