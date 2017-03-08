CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Ohio cities, large-and-small, continue to garner national attention in the fields of business attraction and growth – including Cambridge, in our listening area.

Site Selection magazine recently released its Governor’s Cup awards for 2016, which ranks states and their municipalities for their ability to attract and support businesses. For the fourth consecutive year, Ohio earned the No. 2 spot overall for total projects, as well as No. 3 in projects per-capita.

Ohio led a surge of so-called “micropolitan” areas – cities of between 10,000 and 50,000 residents – with 18 spots in the nationwide Top 100. Findlay, Ohio was listed as the top micropolitan in the country, while Cambridge and New Philadelphia-Dover, in our area, also ranked among the top 100 micropolitans in the U.S.

Cincinnati and Columbus both placed in the top 10 list for Tier 1 Metros (population over 1 million). Dayton and Toledo earned top 10 rankings as well in the Tier 2 Metros category (population between 200,000 and 1 million).

JobsOhio President John Minor said that Ohio’s national reach would not be possible without “hard work and collaboration of local economic development partners throughout the state.”

Site Selection has awarded the Governor’s Cup annually since 1988 to the state with the most new and expanded corporate facilities. For more information about Site Selection magazine’s other annual awards, and to see a full list of the honorees, visit SiteSelection.com.