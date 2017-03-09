CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge Police Department is thanking the public for their assistance in locating a man wanted on a capias out of Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

Police found 43-year-old David L. Jeffery of Cambridge, who failed to appear for sentencing after being convicted of theft, at an apartment complex in Noble County on Wednesday. Officers got a tip on Jeffery’s whereabouts just a few hours after his name was released by AVC News. Jeffery was taken into custody without incident.

Jeffery stole the contents of a woman’s purse in June 2016 and was sentenced to time in the county jail for the crime.

He is behind bars in the Guernsey County Jail. Further charges against Jeffery for failure to appear for sentencing are pending.