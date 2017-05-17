CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Cambridge man pleaded guilty and will serve time in prison following a stabbing incident that took place on Cambridge’s north side in February 2016.

Forty-six-year-old Steve Harris of Cambridge pleaded guilty on Monday in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court to counts of felonious assault (F2), aggravated possession of drugs (F5) and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility (F3). He was sentenced to five years on the felonious assault charge, 11 months for aggravated possession of drugs and three years for illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.

The sentences will be served concurrently for a total of five years behind bars. He was given credit for serving 349 days in the Guernsey County Jail.

Harris stabbed a 58-year-old Cambridge man on February 9, 2016. The victim drove himself to Southeastern Med, was treated for stab wounds and recovered a short time later.

Harris was taken into custody days after the crime took place and was taken to the Guernsey County Jail. Corrections officers discovered drugs on Harris’ person while processing him into the facility.