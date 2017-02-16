CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Cambridge man will serve time in prison after entering two pleas in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court this week.

Thirty-one-year-old Scott Buckius entered guilty pleas to felony charges of possession of heroin (F5) and burglary (F4) on Tuesday.

Buckius was sentenced to two years on the drug charge and eight months for the burglary with the sentences to be served concurrently, for a total of two years behind bars. Buckius was also given credit for 215 days already served in the Guernsey County Jail.

Buckius was previously listed as one of Guernsey County’s most wanted suspects in January 2016.