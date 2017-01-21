CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Felony charges are pending after local authorities reportedly seized suspected narcotics from a vehicle during a traffic stop early Friday morning.

According to reports from the Cambridge Police, officers were on patrol on the south side of the city when they heard a vehicle with a loud exhaust and initiated a traffic stop just after 2 a.m..

The driver and two passengers were removed from the vehicle and a K-9 unit from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office was called in to conduct an exterior check of the vehicle. The dog alerted to the vehicle and a probable cause search was executed, with officers reportedly locating some suspected methamphetamine.

The two passengers in the vehicle were taken into custody on unrelated warrants. 36-year-old Keith LaFollette of Cambridge, and 28-year-old Nicole Bond of Caldwell, were both wanted for failure to appear.

LaFollette reportedly confessed to officers that the meth was his while being questioned a short time later at the law enforcement center.

The incident remains under investigation. Felony charges are pending the results of testing on the suspected narcotics by Ohio BCI.