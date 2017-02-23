CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Cambridge man faces a number of possible felony charges following a reported domestic incident and high-speed chase on Wednesday.

According to Guernsey County Sheriff’s Captain Jeremy Wilkinson, deputies responded to reports of a domestic altercation on Twin Sisters Road at around 3 p.m. The victim reportedly told officers that the fight was verbal, but there was a firearm involved. While talking with the victim, the male suspect returned, saw deputies and fled the scene. Officers pursued the man and a high-speed chase began on State Route 658 northbound.

The chase, which spanned nearly four miles, reached speeds close to 100 mph and ended at 658’s intersection with Swan Road, where the man stopped and put his hands out of the window. Deputies took the 42-year-old suspect into custody and searched the vehicle, reportedly locating multiple weapons, narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

The man reportedly told officers he had thrown a handgun out the window during the chase. The pistol was recovered and it was discovered it had been reported stolen.

Deputies believe that the suspect was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics at the time of his arrest. Felony charges are pending against the suspect, who remains behind bars in the Guernsey County Jail.

Sheriff Jeff Paden commended his deputies for quick response and decisive action during the chase.