CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Cambridge man is facing numerous charges following a reported domestic incident and high-speed chase on Wednesday.

42-year-old William T. Snoots was charged with six felony counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle (3-F4s & 3-F5s), three counts of having weapons while under disability (F4), tampering with evidence (F4), receiving stolen property (F4), failure to obey the order or signal of a police officer (F3), misdemeanor counts of domestic violence, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, using weapons while intoxicated and OVI in Cambridge Municipal Court. Snoots was also charged with five minor misdemeanors. In all Snoots is facing 12 felony counts, 5 misdemeanors and five minor misdemeanors.

According to Guernsey County Sheriff’s Captain Jeremy Wilkinson, deputies responded to reports of a domestic altercation on Twin Sisters Road at around 3 p.m. The victim reportedly told officers that the fight was verbal, but there was a firearm involved. While talking with the victim, the male suspect – reportedly Snoots – returned, saw deputies and fled the scene. Officers pursued the man and a high-speed chase began on State Route 658 northbound.

The chase, which spanned nearly four miles, reached speeds close to 100 mph and ended at 658’s intersection with Swan Road, where Snoots stopped and put his hands out of the window. Deputies took the suspect into custody without further incident and searched the vehicle, reportedly locating multiple weapons, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Snoots reportedly told officers he had thrown a handgun out the window during the chase. A pistol was recovered by the roadside and it was discovered it had been reported stolen.

Snoots remains behind bars in the Guernsey County Jail. He is being held without bond due to the large number of charges filed against him.

Sheriff Jeff Paden commended his deputies for quick response and decisive action during the chase.