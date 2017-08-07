Cambridge police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Chestnut Street near Woodlawn early Sunday morning to a report of a pick up truck hat had gone off the road. Upon arrival, they found a strong odor of alcohol in the vehicle, open containers of beer, and the driver, Arthur Bingham, appearing to be intoxicated. After officers put him through a series of sobriety tests, Bingham was arrested on suspicion of OVI. A further search of his truck found a variety of drug paraphernalia.

Bingham was arrested and transported to the Cambridge police department where he reportedly became combative with officers. He was then taken to the Guernsey County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges including OVI, failure to control, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bingham was given a court date of Tuesday, August 8 at 8:30 a.m.