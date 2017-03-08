CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Charges have been filed against a Cambridge man suspected of attempting to take narcotics into the Guernsey County Jail.

Corrections officers reportedly caught 28-year-old Lawrence X. Tabler trying to take a bag of suspected methamphetamine into the jail after he was arrested and charged for a misdemeanor count of driving under a 12-point suspension.

Tabler was charged in Cambridge Municipal Court on Tuesday with illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse (F3) onto the grounds of a detention facility and aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

Tabler was taken into custody at a Clark Street convenience store on Monday where police reportedly found him driving a vehicle while under a license suspension.

Tabler remains behind bars on $15,000 bond with no 10 percent allowed.