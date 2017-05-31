CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Cambridge man is facing felony charges following a weekend altercation at a Wheeling Avenue business.

Forty-three-year-old Michael Snodgrass was charged in Cambridge Municipal Court on Tuesday afternoon with felonious assault (F2).

According to reports from the Cambridge Police, a 32-year-old male was coming back into the business following a trip to a nearby ATM when Snodgrass approached him and punched him in the face. The victim, who said he had no prior contact with the suspect and did not “even know Snodgrass,” reportedly suffered a broken nose in the incident. He was taken to Southeastern Med, treated for his injuries and was released.

Employees of the business called police following the altercation and officers took the suspect into custody at the scene. When asked by officers how much he had to drink, Snodgrass reportedly replied “12 beers.”

The suspect remains in custody in the Guernsey County Jail.