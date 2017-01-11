CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Cambridge man has been charged after allegedly walking into a number of occupied homes on the north side of the city on Sunday night.

Twenty-year-old James S. Savage was charged with two counts of Burglary in Cambridge Municipal Court on Tuesday

According to reports of the Cambridge Police Department, Savage wandered into two homes early in the evening and left when confronted by the residents. Officers responded to the area and located the man after receiving calls of complaint regarding the home invasions.

Police questioned Savage, who could not remember being in the homes and denied the accusations of residents. The suspect was reportedly identified at the scene by one of the victims of the home invasions.

Savage remains in custody in the Guernsey County Jail. A bond hearing has been set for the suspect on Wednesday.